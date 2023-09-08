Prosight Management LP Buys Shares of 25,210 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.9% of Prosight Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.65.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $160.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.