Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Major Shareholder Joseph Stilwell Acquires 5,027 Shares

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph Stilwell bought 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,521.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,453,696 shares in the company, valued at $14,609,644.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 31st, Joseph Stilwell purchased 200 shares of Provident Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,948.00.

Provident Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Provident Bancorp stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PVBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a negative net margin of 29.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 24,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Provident Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 33.1% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 189,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 47,027 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp in the second quarter worth $824,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp in the second quarter worth $189,000. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Provident Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

