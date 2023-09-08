PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 138.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555,879 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.43% of PulteGroup worth $55,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $28,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. BTIG Research upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.27.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PulteGroup stock opened at $80.98 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.54. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.29%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

