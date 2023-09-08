Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PSTG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.59.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $38.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1,948.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.26. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.89.

In related news, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $207,345.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 147,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,665,266.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mallun Yen sold 12,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $474,185.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $207,345.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 147,188 shares in the company, valued at $5,665,266.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,320 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,744. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Pure Storage by 98,387.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,091,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,958,000 after buying an additional 19,072,361 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,388,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,854,000 after buying an additional 4,800,883 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its position in Pure Storage by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 7,261,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,250,000 after buying an additional 3,489,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,143,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pure Storage by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,464,000 after buying an additional 2,807,489 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

