Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Decreased by Zacks Research

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edison International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Edison International’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EIX. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Edison International from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

Shares of EIX stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.62. 122,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,337. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.81. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.65.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 118.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 480.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,697,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,895,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,924,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,195 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,575,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,944,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

