Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RLYB. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rallybio in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rallybio from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Rallybio Price Performance

NASDAQ:RLYB opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. Rallybio has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $15.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of -2.02.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rallybio will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rallybio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLYB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rallybio by 77.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,653,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after buying an additional 722,364 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in shares of Rallybio in the first quarter worth approximately $3,043,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rallybio by 122.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 390,170 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rallybio by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 386,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Rallybio by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 783,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 381,291 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rallybio

(Get Free Report)

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in identifying, accelerating, and development of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

Further Reading

