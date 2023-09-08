Raymond James Cuts CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Price Target to $19.00

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

CTO opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $391.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.61 and a beta of 0.83. CTO Realty Growth has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $21.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1,673.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

