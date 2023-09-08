Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for OncoCyte (OCX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for OncoCyte (NASDAQ: OCX):
- 9/3/2023 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 8/24/2023 – OncoCyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $9.00 to $5.00. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/10/2023 – OncoCyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $4.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
OncoCyte Price Performance
Shares of OCX opened at $3.38 on Friday. OncoCyte Co. has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $19.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12.
OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.53. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OncoCyte Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte
OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.
