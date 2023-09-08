Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for OncoCyte (OCX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for OncoCyte (NASDAQ: OCX):

9/3/2023 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/24/2023 – OncoCyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $9.00 to $5.00. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – OncoCyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $4.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

OncoCyte Price Performance

Shares of OCX opened at $3.38 on Friday. OncoCyte Co. has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $19.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.53. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OncoCyte Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCX. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in OncoCyte by 109.4% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 14,185,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412,613 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $896,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OncoCyte by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 236,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 90,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. raised its position in OncoCyte by 4.0% during the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,363,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

