Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RGLS. 500.com reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RGLS opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. The company has a market cap of $31.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.65. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.40.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $8,656,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

