Relx (LON:REL) Raised to Buy at Investec

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2023

Investec upgraded shares of Relx (LON:RELFree Report) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 2,850 ($35.99) price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on Relx from GBX 2,585 ($32.65) to GBX 2,700 ($34.10) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,593.56 ($32.76).

View Our Latest Research Report on REL

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of REL stock opened at GBX 2,695 ($34.04) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,961.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,561.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,562.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.30. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 2,124 ($26.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,735 ($34.54).

Relx Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a GBX 17 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,153.85%.

Insider Activity at Relx

In other news, insider Alistair R. Cox purchased 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,604 ($32.89) per share, for a total transaction of £24,738 ($31,242.74). Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Relx (LON:REL)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.