Relx (LON:REL) Raised to Buy at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Relx (LON:REL – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 2,850 ($35.99) price target on the stock.
Separately, Barclays raised their target price on Relx from GBX 2,585 ($32.65) to GBX 2,700 ($34.10) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,593.56 ($32.76).
Relx Stock Performance
Relx Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a GBX 17 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,153.85%.
Insider Activity at Relx
In other news, insider Alistair R. Cox purchased 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,604 ($32.89) per share, for a total transaction of £24,738 ($31,242.74). Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
