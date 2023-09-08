RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $228.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RNR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 205.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 73.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $194.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.42. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $128.00 and a 12-month high of $223.80.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.21. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

