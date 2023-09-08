RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $228.83.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on RNR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenaissanceRe
RenaissanceRe Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $194.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.42. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $128.00 and a 12-month high of $223.80.
RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.21. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.
RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.
RenaissanceRe Company Profile
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.
