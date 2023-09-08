Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives $17.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BNP Paribas raised Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Shares of Repsol stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. Repsol has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 22.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2959 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.29. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

