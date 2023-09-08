Request Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $66.00 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, Request has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $66.00 million and $1.05 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0660 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006899 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00021393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00017478 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014960 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,850.86 or 1.00039516 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.06650012 USD and is up 1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $1,054,527.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

