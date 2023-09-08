ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of ResMed from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ResMed from $284.00 to $273.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $261.86.

Get ResMed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ResMed

ResMed Price Performance

RMD opened at $150.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.52. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $149.19 and a fifty-two week high of $243.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.27 and a 200 day moving average of $210.49.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total transaction of $324,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,830,068.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.39, for a total transaction of $1,233,688.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,984,212.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total value of $324,405.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,526 shares in the company, valued at $54,830,068.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,075 shares of company stock worth $4,579,339 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam grew its position in ResMed by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in ResMed by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in ResMed by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in shares of ResMed by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.