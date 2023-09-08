Reviewing Credit Saison (OTCMKTS:CSASF) & CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS)

Credit Saison (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Free Report) and CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Credit Saison and CPI Card Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Credit Saison alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Saison N/A N/A N/A C$144.02 0.09 CPI Card Group $475.74 million 0.49 $36.54 million $3.53 5.82

CPI Card Group has higher revenue and earnings than Credit Saison. Credit Saison is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CPI Card Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

26.3% of Credit Saison shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of CPI Card Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of CPI Card Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Credit Saison and CPI Card Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Saison N/A N/A N/A CPI Card Group 8.58% -53.91% 13.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Credit Saison and CPI Card Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credit Saison 1 0 0 0 1.00 CPI Card Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

CPI Card Group has a consensus price target of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 138.33%. Given CPI Card Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CPI Card Group is more favorable than Credit Saison.

Summary

CPI Card Group beats Credit Saison on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Credit Saison

(Get Free Report)

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. provides leasing, finance, real estate, entertainment, and payment services in Japan and internationally. The company offers credit cards, prepaid and debit cards, smartphone-based services, and information processing services; internet advertisement agency; marketing consulting; temporary staffing; and contracting services. It also engages in the credit guarantee and finance related businesses; real estate business; real estate leasing activities; and digital marketing and asset management services, as well as develops and manages amusement. Further, it involved in the import and sell of lifestyle goods; cleaning, security, and property maintenance services; debt collection; personal loan; life/non-life insurance agency; online ticket system and payment services; digital lending; and sells information security and office disaster prevention related services, etc. The company was formerly known as Seibu Credit Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Credit Saison Co., Ltd. in October 1989. Credit Saison Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About CPI Card Group

(Get Free Report)

CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions. Its products include Europay, Mastercard, and Visa (EMV) and non-EMV financial payment cards, including contact and contactless cards, plastic and encased metal cards, and Second Wave payment cards, as well as private label credit cards. This segment also provides on-demand services and various integrated card services, including card personalization and fulfillment, and instant issuance services. The Prepaid Debit segment primarily offers integrated card services comprising tamper-evident security packaging services to prepaid debit card providers. It also produces financial payment cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands. It serves issuers of debit and credit cards, Prepaid Debit Card program managers, community banks, credit unions, and group service providers in the United States. The company was formerly known as CPI Holdings I, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Card Group Inc. in August 2015. CPI Card Group Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Saison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Saison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.