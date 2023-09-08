Reviewing RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY) and Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY – Get Free Report) and Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft and Cross Country Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Cross Country Healthcare 0 2 4 0 2.67

Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.92%. Given Cross Country Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cross Country Healthcare is more favorable than RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.2% of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Cross Country Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Cross Country Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft and Cross Country Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A Cross Country Healthcare 5.12% 30.06% 15.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft and Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A $4.50 1.50 Cross Country Healthcare $2.81 billion 0.31 $188.46 million $3.39 7.14

Cross Country Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft. RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cross Country Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cross Country Healthcare beats RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation, ophthalmology, pregnancies and births, accident surgery, dentistry, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of thoracic, lung, vascular, nerves and the skeletal system, and heart diseases. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Bad Neustadt an der Saale, Germany.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services. It also offers staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services. This segment provides retained search services for healthcare professionals, as well as contingent search and recruitment process outsourcing services. It serves public and private acute care and non-acute care hospitals, government facilities, local and national healthcare plans, managed care providers, public and charter schools, outpatient clinics, ambulatory care facilities, physician practice groups, and other healthcare providers under the Cross Country brand. The Physician Staffing segment provides physicians in various specialties, certified registered nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants under the Cross Country Locums brand on temporary assignments. It serves various healthcare facilities, such as acute and non-acute care facilities, medical group practices, government facilities, and managed care organizations. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

