Reviewing Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) and Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) and Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Triumph Financial has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Customers Bancorp has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Triumph Financial and Customers Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triumph Financial 11.33% 6.43% 0.94% Customers Bancorp 16.20% 18.57% 1.12%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triumph Financial $503.31 million 3.01 $102.31 million $2.01 32.33 Customers Bancorp $917.65 million 1.19 $228.03 million $5.56 6.30

Customers Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Triumph Financial. Customers Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triumph Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.6% of Triumph Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Customers Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Triumph Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Customers Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Triumph Financial and Customers Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triumph Financial 1 4 2 0 2.14 Customers Bancorp 0 0 4 0 3.00

Triumph Financial currently has a consensus target price of $63.29, indicating a potential downside of 2.61%. Customers Bancorp has a consensus target price of $48.67, indicating a potential upside of 38.97%. Given Customers Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Customers Bancorp is more favorable than Triumph Financial.

Summary

Customers Bancorp beats Triumph Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triumph Financial

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Financial Inc., a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes. It also provides electronic banking services, debit cards, insurance brokerage services, mortgage warehouse facilities, and transportation factoring services, as well as payments services offered through TriumphPay platform, a payments network for the over-the-road trucking industry. The company was formerly known as Triumph Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Triumph Financial Inc. in December 2022. Triumph Financial Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its lending business offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and multifamily and residential mortgage loans; SBA lending and financing; specialty lending includes fund finance, real estate specialty finance, technology and venture, healthcare and financial institutions group finance; commercial loans to mortgage companies, and commercial equipment financing; and fund finance, which includes secured and variable rate financing, private equity funds, and cash management services. In addition, the company provides digital banking including Banking-as-a-Service to fintech companies, payments and treasury services to businesses, and consumer loans through fintech companies and the TassatPay, an blockchain-based instant B2B payments platform which offers instant payments including over-the-counter desks, exchanges, liquidity providers, market makers, funds, and other B2B verticals. Further, it offers mobile phone and internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, positive pay, and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in West Reading, Pennsylvania.

