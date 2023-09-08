Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Purchased by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Revolve Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,805,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,772,000 after buying an additional 88,916 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 70.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 122,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 50,387 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 206.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,024,000 after acquiring an additional 666,366 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 124.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,333,000 after acquiring an additional 407,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 55,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RVLV has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen lowered Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.62.

Revolve Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.97. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.02 million, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.52.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

