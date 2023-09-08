RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Bought by Eisler Capital US LLC

Eisler Capital US LLC grew its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 709.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,478 shares during the period. RH comprises about 0.8% of Eisler Capital US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Eisler Capital US LLC owned 0.18% of RH worth $9,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,981,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,653,000 after acquiring an additional 289,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,623,000 after purchasing an additional 98,713 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 2.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,864,000 after purchasing an additional 352,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 10.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. Loop Capital lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RH from $300.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RH from $260.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of RH from $460.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.38.

RH Trading Down 9.8 %

RH stock opened at $332.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.18. RH has a one year low of $227.00 and a one year high of $406.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $367.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total transaction of $610,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total transaction of $610,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,470 over the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

