RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $460.00 to $440.00. The stock had previously closed at $368.55, but opened at $336.00. RH shares last traded at $330.25, with a volume of 553,213 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on RH from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on RH from $425.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on RH from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.38.

In other news, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total value of $610,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $1,310,470. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at $76,771,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of RH by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RH by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of RH by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $367.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.18.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

