Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee Sells 6,166 Shares

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $172,956.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,198.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jennifer Kayden Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, August 9th, Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 1,718 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $42,365.88.

On Monday, August 7th, Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 11,223 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $271,372.14.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 416.41% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The business had revenue of $19.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 111.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

View Our Latest Report on RYTM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,145.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,406 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,778 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,974,000. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $13,903,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.