Robotti Robert Cuts Stake in Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Robotti Robert decreased its holdings in Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Central Securities by 615.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Securities in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Central Securities in the first quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in Central Securities by 2.2% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 45,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Central Securities by 3.0% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 167,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CET traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.97. The stock had a trading volume of 723 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,166. Central Securities Co. has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $37.30.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in equity securities. It also invests in money market funds and U.S. treasury bills. The firm employs long term investment strategy to make its investments. Central Securities Corp. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

