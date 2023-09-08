Robotti Robert Has $484,000 Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Robotti Robert trimmed its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 166.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEM. Barclays increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. CSFB increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of AEM stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $47.69. 317,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,175. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 31.13%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

