Robotti Robert Purchases 12,047 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Robotti Robert grew its position in shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the quarter. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Five Point were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Five Point by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five Point during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Five Point by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Five Point during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Five Point by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 714,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Five Point news, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $39,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,908.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

FPH traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.10. 37,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,474. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 43.51%. The business had revenue of $21.35 million for the quarter.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development and medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

