Robotti Robert Sells 924 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Robotti Robert reduced its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Skyline Champion comprises 3.8% of Robotti Robert’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Robotti Robert owned 0.51% of Skyline Champion worth $21,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth about $29,368,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,740,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,146,000 after acquiring an additional 516,481 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,842,000 after acquiring an additional 335,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,901,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,037,000 after acquiring an additional 275,120 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 508,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 260,578 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,443,059.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,443,059.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $726,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,295,438.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.80.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Shares of SKY traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.84. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.82.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $464.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.48 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

