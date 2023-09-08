Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) CAO Rakhi Kumar Sells 1,724 Shares

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $20,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 197,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rakhi Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 1st, Rakhi Kumar sold 336 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $4,032.00.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Rakhi Kumar sold 3,681 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $44,172.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Rakhi Kumar sold 535 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $6,420.00.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Rakhi Kumar sold 100 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Rakhi Kumar sold 43,893 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $435,857.49.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.11% and a negative return on equity of 73.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 402.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 117,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 159,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,965,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

