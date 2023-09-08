Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) COO Eric Venker Sells 5,926 Shares of Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) COO Eric Venker sold 5,926 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $70,223.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 611,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,249,984.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, September 1st, Eric Venker sold 14,763 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $175,679.70.

On Monday, August 14th, Eric Venker sold 59,811 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $711,152.79.

On Monday, July 31st, Eric Venker sold 117,372 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $1,397,900.52.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Eric Venker sold 16,397 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $194,468.42.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Eric Venker sold 73,568 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $802,626.88.

On Monday, July 24th, Eric Venker sold 33,081 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $361,575.33.

On Friday, July 21st, Eric Venker sold 181,998 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $2,025,637.74.

On Friday, June 9th, Eric Venker sold 299,384 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $2,966,895.44.

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.51.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.68% and a negative net margin of 1,233.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 402.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 18.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 25.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

