Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 474,166 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 1,532,166 shares.The stock last traded at $35.86 and had previously closed at $35.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

Get Rollins alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ROL

Rollins Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average is $39.89.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $820.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.93 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 89,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rollins

(Get Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.