Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 235 ($2.97) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RR. Barclays upped their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 145 ($1.83) to GBX 156 ($1.97) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.26) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 152.20 ($1.92).

Shares of LON RR opened at GBX 223.80 ($2.83) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,130.00, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 183.46.

In other news, insider Helen McCabe bought 5,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £12,099.80 ($15,281.38). In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Helen McCabe bought 5,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £12,099.80 ($15,281.38). Also, insider Angela Strank bought 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £9,905.70 ($12,510.36). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 19,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,971. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

