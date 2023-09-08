Ronald C. Foster Sells 2,000 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $236,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,660.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 7.5 %

AEIS stock opened at $105.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.58. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $126.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.07.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $415.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.11 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 202.7% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 90,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 211.0% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 55,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 37,349 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 10.0% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

