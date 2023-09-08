Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $144.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.60.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $89.23 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $68.67 and a 52-week high of $100.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.90 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 82.31% and a return on equity of 9.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $104,442.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,131 shares in the company, valued at $102,982,434.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 33.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.5% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

