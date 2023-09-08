Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Pyxis Oncology Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ PYXS opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.12. Pyxis Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.24. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pyxis Oncology will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYXS. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 414.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

