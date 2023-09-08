Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Price Target to GBX 300

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 290 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.79) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MONY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 300 ($3.79) to GBX 305 ($3.85) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 281.25 ($3.55).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Performance

Moneysupermarket.com Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON MONY opened at GBX 249.40 ($3.15) on Monday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12 month low of GBX 170.70 ($2.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 283 ($3.57). The company has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,781.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 258 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 255.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s payout ratio is currently 8,571.43%.

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

