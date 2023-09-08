Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $41.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SYF. Bank of America lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lowered Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 2.6 %

SYF stock opened at $30.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.97.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.52%.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 565,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

