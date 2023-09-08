Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $45.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MEOH. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Methanex from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.90.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.62. Methanex has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.05.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.52 million. Methanex had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Methanex will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 16th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 1,158.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 37.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

