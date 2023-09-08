Rune (RUNE) Trading 0.3% Lower This Week

Rune (RUNE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Rune has a market capitalization of $33,149.62 and $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune token can currently be purchased for about $1.69 or 0.00006535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rune has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rune Profile

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.7223551 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

