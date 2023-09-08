Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.92. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $4.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The asset manager reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Safeguard Scientifics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 128,391 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 796,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 83,187 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 39,180 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.14% of the company’s stock.

About Safeguard Scientifics

(Get Free Report)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.