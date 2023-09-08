Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Stock Performance
Shares of Salem Media Group stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. Salem Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $65.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.32 million. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Salem Media Group Company Profile
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
