Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Sandvik AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $18.57 on Monday. Sandvik AB has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.72.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000.

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, rock processing, and metal cutting worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

