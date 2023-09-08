Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,732,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,857 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $137,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 257,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after buying an additional 21,535 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 36,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 24,575 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHR opened at $48.52 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $48.09 and a 12 month high of $51.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.57.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

