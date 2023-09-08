Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,243,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,268 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.81% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $109,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $47.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.29. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.71 and a 12 month high of $49.13.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

