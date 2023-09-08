SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of SDX Energy (LON:SDX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
SDX Energy Price Performance
SDX Energy stock opened at GBX 4.55 ($0.06) on Monday. SDX Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 10.30 ($0.13). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.31 million, a PE ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48.
SDX Energy Company Profile
