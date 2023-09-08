SEA (NYSE:SE) Trading Up 4.8%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.28 and last traded at $39.10. 3,391,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 5,603,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities downgraded SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

SEA Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.37 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.75.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). SEA had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. SEA’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SEA by 16.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in SEA by 1,304.2% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SEA by 204.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in SEA during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

