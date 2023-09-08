SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEAC opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.00. SeaChange International has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $10.98.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 27.84% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%.

Insider Transactions at SeaChange International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 8,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $39,986.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 608,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 249,223 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,237 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SeaChange International by 122,509.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107,808 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SeaChange International by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 46,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International

(Get Free Report)

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.