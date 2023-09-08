Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 413.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.17% of Seagen worth $63,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SGEN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.97, for a total transaction of $833,882.13. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 111,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,132,622.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Seagen news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.97, for a total transaction of $833,882.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 111,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,132,622.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.97, for a total value of $371,511.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,646,329.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,834 shares of company stock worth $3,064,674 in the last quarter. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagen Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $204.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of -52.67 and a beta of 0.48. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $210.50.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $603.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.68 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 33.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

