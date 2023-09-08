SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.41–$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $360.00 million-$368.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $384.49 million. SecureWorks also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to -$0.07–$0.05 EPS.

SecureWorks Stock Performance

SCWX opened at $6.30 on Friday. SecureWorks has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $94.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 28.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. On average, analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on SecureWorks from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Insider Transactions at SecureWorks

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 27,205 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $184,994.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 744,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 40,298 shares of company stock valued at $275,305 in the last three months. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SecureWorks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

Featured Articles

