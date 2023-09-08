ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Increased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $70,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $599.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.11 billion, a PE ratio of 86.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $570.17 and a 200-day moving average of $510.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $553.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.38.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total transaction of $668,968.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total value of $668,968.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,350.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,951 shares of company stock worth $10,147,437. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

