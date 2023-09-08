Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Holdings Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,738,242 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 121,920 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Shell were worth $100,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,992.17.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $63.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.40%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

