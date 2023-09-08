Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for PZ Cussons (LON:PZC)

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PZ Cussons from GBX 205 ($2.59) to GBX 208 ($2.63) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PZ Cussons currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 246.75 ($3.12).
In other news, insider Jonathan Myers bought 61,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of £100,122 ($126,448.60). In other news, insider Kirsty Bashforth bought 12,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £19,982.17 ($25,236.39). Also, insider Jonathan Myers bought 61,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of £100,122 ($126,448.60). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 81,485 shares of company stock worth $13,296,210. Insiders own 46.07% of the company’s stock.
PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.
