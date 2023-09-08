Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on SSTK shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Shutterstock from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shutterstock from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

NYSE SSTK opened at $40.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.82. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $81.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $208.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 33,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,682,845.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,240,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,485,828.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 169,785 shares of company stock worth $8,916,878 over the last three months. 32.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Shutterstock by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,008,000 after buying an additional 574,188 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at $21,436,000. Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,832,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth $18,634,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter worth $16,299,000. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

